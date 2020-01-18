Mother of victim killed in Bay Saint Louis shooting speaks out

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - A mother now mourns the loss of her daughter, after the tragic Bay Saint Louis shooting that killed two people and injured two others on Jan. 8.
The memory of Cheyanne Schultz Cardinale, cheering up loved ones and spreading her infectious smile and laughter to everyone she met, will continue to live on. Her mother Melissa Cardinale remembered her as a very happy person, who put a smile on everyone’s face.
“Her whole life, everybody always talked about how if they are in a bad mood, they can’t be in a bad mood around her because she’s gonna make you laugh," Cardinale said. "That’s just who she was.”
Among her uplifting spirit, she also was a hard worker. Last month, she saved up enough money to buy herself a car and even had big plans to attend nursing school.
Her family life was another aspect she held dear. Her closeness with her father earned her the title of “Daddy’s Girl” as her mother recalled her sitting on the arm of the recliner just to be next to him.
So when they received the news that this radiant person might not be alive, shock waves spiraled.
“I was completely lost because you know I’m going ‘okay this is not my daughter.’ This can’t be her. It was very emotional and all, but we just could not believe it,” Cardinale said.
The family continues to process the quick and tragic loss, but they are trying to go about it without hard feelings because that’s what Cheyanne would have wanted.
“Right now it’s hard," Cardinale said. "There’s anger and definitely bitterness, but we’ll get there. Cheyanne was a forgiving person, and she wouldn’t want us to be angry at him.”
Although Cheyanne Schultz Cardinale is no longer alive, her legacy of love and laughter is one that will always remain with her family.
