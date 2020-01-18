Messages left in blue graffiti on Front Beach

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents and visitors along Front Beach this week have been forced to stare at an eyesore. Blue graffiti litters the sidewalks and concrete barriers.
“Ticks me off. It really does," said Dan Exelby.
Exelby lives in Woolmarket but he’s on Front Beach nearly every single day. On Monday, he said he and his buddies spotted the graffiti.
“All the way to the yacht club," he said. “It was about five or six of us down here, about 3 o’clock. We come down every day almost."
There were four spots of graffiti along the beach but as of Friday, all but one were gone. Ocean Springs’ Public Works Department is working to clean the messages. Mayor Shea Dobson said the weather has been holding crews back, but he said the last spot should be cleaned on Tuesday.
Exelby and several other walkers I spoke with on Front Beach suspect kids are the culprit.
“It’s kids that, I don’t know. Something to do. Kids screwing around, writing graffiti," he added. “They don’t need to do that.”
It’s not something residents see often on Front Beach, and they’re hoping this incident isn’t the start of a bigger trend.
