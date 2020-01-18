M. J. Daniels hauls in two division one offers Thursday

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County has a rising young star that’s garnering as much attention early as McKinnley Jackson did. On Thursday, George County junior M. J. Daniels received his third division one offer from Southern Miss and three hours later, the University of Memphis gave him his fourth.
Daniels has already made a commitment to Ole Miss, which he made right after the Rebels’ Egg Bowl loss. Ole Miss was his first offer heading into his junior year.
The 6′3″, 185-pound junior split time in 2019 between quarterback, running back, receiver, and cornerback. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he also plays baseball so he could potentially be a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level.
