Hit or miss showers today. Big cool down by Sunday.

On and off showers will be possible today, and this will be our last warm day for a while. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Some showers are possible this evening ahead of a strong cold front. After midnight, temperatures will quickly drop. We’ll be in the low 40s by Sunday morning. Inland areas could see the upper 30s. Clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon. It will stay chilly and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Monday morning. Highs will barely reach the low 50s in the afternoon. A widespread freeze is likely on Tuesday morning. We’ll be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We won’t make it out of the 40s in the afternoon.
