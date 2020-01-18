Contents from Bishop Roger Morin 's estate available for purchase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An estate sale is now underway for a beloved bishop in Biloxi who passed away last fall. The family of Bishop Roger Morin is making arrangements to share some of his cherished possessions.
The sale starts on Saturday Jan 18. at 9 a.m., and it will continue on Sunday Jan 19. from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Items ranging from a Waterford crystals to religious books to dining room furniture are available purchase at 2307 Englewood Drive Biloxi, MS 39531.
For a list as well as pictures of the items included in the sale , visit https://www.estatesales.net/MS/Biloxi/39531/2450646.
