Ben Howland Fined $25K From SEC

SEC fines Ben Howland $25K for officiating talk disclosed to local media
By Josh Berrian | January 18, 2020 at 2:07 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 2:07 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State men’s basketball coach, Ben Howland, received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the SEC for comments about a private conversation he had with the conference’s officiating office.

Howland said during Monday’s news conference that he spoke with SEC Coordinator of Officials, Mark Whitehead, about a number of calls in the Bulldogs loss to LSU last Saturday. Howland said Whitehead admitted that a foul should’ve been called on a particular play when Charles Manning Jr. clearly smacks Reggie Perry’s arm causing a turnover.

Howland violated a league bylaw in the code of ethics and officials say future violations could result in additional penalties.

