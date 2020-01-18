Ben Howland Fined $25K From SEC

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State men’s basketball coach, Ben Howland, received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the SEC for comments about a private conversation he had with the conference’s officiating office.
Howland said during Monday’s news conference that he spoke with SEC Coordinator of Officials, Mark Whitehead, about a number of calls in the Bulldogs loss to LSU last Saturday. Howland said Whitehead admitted that a foul should’ve been called on a particular play when Charles Manning Jr. clearly smacks Reggie Perry’s arm causing a turnover.
Howland violated a league bylaw in the code of ethics and officials say future violations could result in additional penalties.
