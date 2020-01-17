Two minors arrested in connection to graffiti, suspected Diamondhead arson

Not only were the juveniles charged through Hancock County Youth Court for felony malicious mischief for their involvement in setting the fire, they were also charged with one count each of burglary for stealing items from the house fire, two counts each for petit larceny for the theft of items from Diamondhead Inn and the Diamondhead Community Center, and multiple charges of misdemeanor malicious mischief for graffiti and other vandalism done throughout the city of Diamondhead.