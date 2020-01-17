Two minors arrested in connection to graffiti, suspected Diamondhead arson

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Two juveniles were arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Friday in connection to a Diamondhead house fire.
Not only were the juveniles charged through Hancock County Youth Court for felony malicious mischief for their involvement in setting the fire, they were also charged with one count each of burglary for stealing items from the house fire, two counts each for petit larceny for the theft of items from Diamondhead Inn and the Diamondhead Community Center, and multiple charges of misdemeanor malicious mischief for graffiti and other vandalism done throughout the city of Diamondhead.
The fire and graffiti troubled the Diamondhead community, with neighbors believing the signs could be gang-related. However, the sheriff’s criminal investigations division was not able to substantiate this information.
No one was injured as the fire happened at an unoccupied home. The homeowner lives in Louisiana while the house is under renovation.
Because the offenders are juveniles, their names will not be released.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.