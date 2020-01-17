Picayune select Cody Stogner to succeed longtime head coach

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cody Stogner was approved by the school board Tuesday night to replace longtime head coach Dodd Lee after 24 years at the helm.
Stogner is a in-house hire, being part of the Tide’s coaching staff the last 13 seasons and was a star player for Lee back in the day. The 35-year-old has been Picayune’s offensive coordinator the past couple of seasons and has been an integral part in making the Maroon Tide one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in the state. Senior running back, Cameron Thomas, tied the national lead for rushing yardage with 3,517 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2019.
Stogner tells WLOX that he doesn’t plan on changing much from what the Tide have been doing the last 24 years and it helps that he already has a great relationship with the players.
Dodd Lee’s time at Picayune ended in the MHSAA 5A Championship game, where the Tide fell to 38-26 to West Point, finishing the year at 14-1. Lee led Picayune to over 250-plus wins and two state titles in his tenure and Stogner knows that’ll be a tough act to follow.
“I couldn’t have asked to be put in a better situation 13 years ago by coming back and having the opportunity to work under Coach Lee," Stogner told WLOX. "The guy is a hall of famer and he’s one of the best coaches this state’s ever seen. Just to be able to learn the ends and outs of the game, x’s and o’s...and also just the behind of scenes things that goes on. He’s been a tremendous teacher for not only myself, but for everybody that’s been involved in his career.”
Stogner was also the skipper for Picayune’s baseball team, but will step down and hand the duties off to his top assistant, Evan Nichelson.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.