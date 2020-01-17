Picayune select Cody Stogner to succeed longtime head coach

“I couldn’t have asked to be put in a better situation 13 years ago by coming back and having the opportunity to work under Coach Lee," Stogner told WLOX. "The guy is a hall of famer and he’s one of the best coaches this state’s ever seen. Just to be able to learn the ends and outs of the game, x’s and o’s...and also just the behind of scenes things that goes on. He’s been a tremendous teacher for not only myself, but for everybody that’s been involved in his career.”