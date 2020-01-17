Pearl River holds off Hinds for MACJC victory

"We cannot allow shot making and shot missing to determine how hard we play. Do I think we played hard? Yes. But you know like I do, when you get a base hit you run to first base a little faster. When you make a shot, you play a little bit harder. We have to get more mature as a ball club," he said. "We have to continue to get better on the small things. We will. We're just not there right now. And here's the thing — we don't want to peak right now. We have to use these next few ballgames to get going."