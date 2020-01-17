Next step for Bertucci Subdivision in Biloxi complete

“Many times when someone looks at a case like this, the advertisement for it, all they see are the numbers, that 133 trees are going to be removed," said Jerry Creel, Biloxi Community Development Director. “In this case, the design of the project was done in such a way that the main trees, the majestic trees on the property are being saved. The ones that are being removed are some that might not be healthy trees or full-grown trees. Some of them are water oaks, which typically rot a lot faster on the inside. We believe the designer and the developer did a great job designing around the trees that need to be saved so that they would be a focal point for the project."