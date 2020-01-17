MDA paints positive picture of Coast economy and business growth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi economic impact is not only on a national scale but it’s also on a global platform. That’s part of the message business leaders heard Friday at an economic vibe session hosted by Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting gave businesses the opportunity to connect with one another and hear about economic development along the coast.
Mississippi Development Authority’s Chief Innovation Officer told the audience that among other things, the state’s businesses exported nearly $12 billion worth of products in 2018, and much of that was from business here in South Mississippi.
“We should take the stance of being assertive and growing our economy through business expansions and recruitment, but also an innovate economy that’s really built for the Gulf Coast,” said Miller. “With our research universities, with USM’s Ocean Enterprise, with Stennis Space Center... Everything that’s going on here right now is setting the stage for what I hope the community will rally around and build on into the future.”
The economic session was sponsored by the Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.