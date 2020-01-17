Marcus Boudreaux named Biloxi superintendent

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Board of the Biloxi Public School District selected Marcus Boudreaux as the new superintendent.
The search for the district’s newest superintendent began in May 2019 when Arthur McMillan announced his retirement after eight years with the district.
Larry Drawdy served as interim superintendent, having previously served in the position from 1994 until 2004.
Boudreaux has been with the Biloxi School District for 18 years as a teacher, coach and principal and has most recently served as Biloxi High School’s principal since 2015.
“This is a dream job for me. I’ve spent my entire career in the district, and I intend to end my career here," Boudreaux said after Thursday’s announcement. "Biloxi has a long tradition of excellence and I’m looking forward to building on that tradition by challenging our staff, students and community to even greater achievements.”
Boudreaux isn’t wasting any time; he plans to be in his new office Friday morning when he’ll begin searching for the next principal of Biloxi High, a position that he hopes to fill soon.
