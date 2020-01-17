Giving the gift of art through mural in downtown Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is giving the gift of art.
On his own time, Tim Kennedy is painting a mural in the city’s public garden. Ruth’s Roots in downtown Bay St. Louis is a special place where you’ll find flowers, plants and herbs, animals and nature on full display.
“To have my artwork here is a blessing to me,” Kennedy said.
The artist is painting a mural along a fence line at Ruth’s Roots. The piece is an extension of the garden’s life of a butterfly display. Kennedy has been attracting attention as people stroll by the garden on Court Street and see the mural taking shape. That serves as an inspiration to Kennedy.
“Everybody who sees it is falling in love with it, and that motivates me to hurry and get done with it so they can see the finished product. It’s awesome,” Kennedy said.
Ruth’s Roots is run by Hancock County Youth Court as a means of giving teens in the criminal justice system a mission. Kennedy loves larger than life pieces like this.
“Doing murals is a passion of mine. I love doing big pieces,” the artist said.
He can be found out at the garden most days working on the mural. He’s doing it on his own time because he wants to do his part to make Ruth’s Roots more colorful and appealing. The great thing about art is the sense of immortality it gives the artist. This mural could be here for years, giving several generations a chance to appreciate it.
“It’s a God-given talent and I’m grateful for it. My children’s children could come through here one day and see and say, ‘Grandpa made that.’ That’s a real cool thought,” he said.
Kennedy hopes to finish the mural this spring.
