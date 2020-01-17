Franklin Creek man charged with murder set to appear in court Friday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Franklin Creek man accused of shooting a Grand Bay man earlier this year is expected in court today for his arraignment.
Dirk Lambert Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Noel Christopher Benson. The shooting happened on April 10, 2019, at Lambert’s home on Independence Road.
Authorities say Benson’s body was found inside his truck several hours after he was shot. The truck was located in the woods near Lambert’s house, said Sheriff Mike Ezell at the time. A motive for the shooting has never been released by investigators.
Lambert will be appear before Judge Robert Krebs in Jackson County Circuit Court. At the arraignment, Lambert will be formally read his charges and expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
We will update this story once the details of that court appearance are known.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.