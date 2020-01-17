Escaped inmate captured in Covington County; 2 still on the run

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the inmates who escaped from the Covington County Jail late Wednesday night is back in custody.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins said 21-year-old Dylan Parr was taken into custody in the Hot Coffee area around 9:30 a.m. Friday with the help of K9 units and a Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter.
Alexander Knight, 32, and Christopher Love, 30, are still on the run.
Perkins said the trio escaped through a skylight inside the Covington County Jail around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to Perkins, the inmates used sheets they had tied together to climb through the skylight.
Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an update posted on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said Knight had been spotted on Galjour Lane, possibly heading toward Seminary. The post said Knight was wearing a red, plaid shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Perkins said Covington County deputies, with help from other agencies, have been working tirelessly to find the inmates since the escape.
Parr, of Mt. Olive, was behind bars on a charge of manslaughter. Knight is charged with commercial burglary. Perkins said Love was being held at the jail on a court order until a court date in Forrest County.
Perkins said Knight and Love are not considered to be armed and dangerous but added people in the area should not give rides or open their homes to anyone they don’t know.
If you spot the escapees or have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or dial 911 immediately.
During an interview with WDAM on Friday, Perkins said the jail will remain on lockdown through the weekend so staff can make security improvements to the facility.
