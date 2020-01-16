Police: Stolen SUV ditched in D’Iberville after accident

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are looking for a man and woman suspected of stealing an SUV and ditching it in D’Iberville. Authorities told WLOX News they attempted to pull the vehicle over Thursday afternoon, but the driver got away. Because of the suspect’s erratic driving, authorities called off the chase out of concern for the safety of other motorists.
Not long after that, D’Iberville police received a call saying the car was involved in an accident. Luckily, no one was injured. Witnesses told investigators a man and woman abandoned the car at the Promenade parking lot.
The owner of the stolen vehicle was called to the scene. He said it was stolen over the weekend in Gulfport, and several personal possessions were missing.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.