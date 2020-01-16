Pearl River Co. School District upgrades in progress

McNEIL, Miss. (WLOX) - These days, students and staff members at three Pearl River County schools are hearing lots of construction noise right outside their windows.
In between announcements and the tardy bells ringing, more than $18.5 million of additions and renovations are taking place at Pearl River Elementary and at the county’s middle and high schools. The work is the result of a bond issue that was passed back in May 2018.
At the elementary school, the construction motor keeps on running as 25 new classrooms and a new library are falling into place.
“We’re living within that construction, you know, we’re having school in the construction areas. So, there are a lot of challenges with this," said Superintendent Alan Lumpkin. “One is safety. We want to make sure the students and staff are safe, and the companies are doing a great job of keeping the areas fenced off, so we’re real excited about that.”
Down the road at the middle and high schools, where more classrooms are going in, a new auditorium and fine arts center will also take shape once bids for the project are complete.
"When you look at blueprints, it’s just paper,” Lumpkin added. “When you’re out on the campuses now, you see those blueprints coming into a reality. It’s exciting for our students and teachers to watch the progress. We’re up to 3,300 students now in the district. We just went over 1,000 at our high school for the first time in history.”
The work is expected to be done in August, but construction has been on and off with recent weather.
