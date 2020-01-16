Pass Christian High names new head football coach

“I’m honored and excited to be the next head football coach at Pass Christian High School," stated Carmody. "My family and I are excited at the chance to be part of such a great community and school district. The Pirates had a great season last year, and I look forward to building on their recent success. I am ready to implement the things I have learned at Pearl High School and look forward to leading the Pass Christian football program to great things in the future. GO PIRATES!!!!!!!”