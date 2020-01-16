One person arrested after early morning Waffle House robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an early morning robbery of a Gulfport Waffle House.
Gulfport police said around 1:57 a.m. Thursday a Waffle House employee reported a suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and assaulted the employee. The employee reported his personal effects stolen and that the suspected removed cash from the register before fleeing.
Around 3:50 a.m., Biloxi police officers arrested the suspect, identified as Willie George Duckworth, in the area of Pass Road after a short vehicle pursuit.
Duckworth was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of motor vehicle theft.
After review of the facts and circumstances, Judge Diane Ladner set Duckworth’s bond at $225,000. Duckworth was processed and taken to the Harrison County jail to be held in lieu of bond.
