One dead, one seriously injured in St. Martin wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash Thursday morning in the St. Martin community of Jackson County has claimed the life of one person and left another person seriously injured.
The wreck happened around 7 a.m. on Seaman Road, just north of where the road intersects with Tucker Road/Hwy. 609. Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed that one person was killed and another was rushed to Ocean Springs Hospital.
Few details are known at this time, including how the wreck happened and the types of vehicles involved. The victim’s name will not be released until family is notified.
