Mississippi is least physically active state in U.S., study finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a newly-released study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mississippi ranks as the least physically active state in America.
The CDC defines physical inactivity as not participating in any leisure-time physical activities, like running, walking for exercise or gardening, in the last month.
Mississippi has the highest level of any state with 33 percent of adults admitting they were physically inactive.
Only Puerto Rico had a higher percentage with 47.7 percent. Colorado ranked as the most physically active state, with just 17.3 percent.
“Too many adults are inactive, and they may not know how much it affects their health,” said Ruth Petersen, MD, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “Being physically active helps you sleep better, feel better and reduce your risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers,”
The study combines data from 2015 to 2018. Click here to see the full list.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.