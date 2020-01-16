Microsoft ends Windows 7, outdated computers now vulnerable to attacks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7, leaving your computer vulnerable if you don’t upgrade.
Windows 7 ran on millions of Microsoft computers.
Dr. David O’Gywnn, Chair of Belhaven University’s Computer Science Department, is a computer expert who warns of the dangers of not upgrading in this age of hacking. He advises users to take ownership of their own security to avoid potential A.I. problems if they’re still operating Windows 7 on their laptop or desktop.
Windows 7 is a 10 year old computer operating system that Microsoft says has run its course, meaning it will no longer provide upgrades or tech support.
“If you continue to run an outdated operating system that’s not being maintained and you stay connected to the Internet, it is almost assured that you’re going to have your personal information released to someone,” said O’Gywnn. “It’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when.”
Microsoft advises an estimated 180 million Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10.
The university professor recommends going to Microsoft.com for the upgrade.
But businesses, particularly some small businesses, still running the old system are at an increased risk.
“Businesses especially because they represent organizations that house something of value,” urged O’Gwynn. “These are the sorts of targets that attackers go after. They will go after a business more readily than they will go after an individual.”
Until upgrades are made, experts recommend that you use good anti-virus and anti-malware software.
Internet access is no longer just about social media and gaming, many people bank and shop online, exposing their personal information into cyberspace.
