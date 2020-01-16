72-year-old man killed in Hancock County fire, say officials

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a camper trailer went up in flames Wednesday morning in north Hancock County.
The fire ignited around 6:35 a.m. in the small trailer, which was located at 83600 Cuevas Town Road. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were shooting from the camper, said the county’s Emergency Management Director Brian Adam.
The victim is presumed to be 72-year-old Edward Savoy Sr., who was the owner and sole occupant of the trailer, according to Coroner Jim Faulk.
Faulk said the body was burned beyond recognition so further DNA testing will be done to confirm that Savoy was, in fact, the victim. Savoy’s son has been notified, said the coroner.
This is the third residential fire Hancock County has had over the last week but the only one where anyone was injured. A Diamondhead home was burned Jan. 8 and a Bay St. Louis home caught fire two days ago on Jan. 14.
Fire officials are still investigating how all three fires started. However, arson is suspected in the Diamondhead home.
