Jeremy Turcotte named Bay High Head Coach

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The school board approved Jeremy Turcotte to take over as the Tiger’s new head coach, replacing Eric Collins who left after one season.
Turcotte is a Bay St. Louis native and a graduate of Bay High in 1996, and has deep ties to the program.
In his 19-year coaching career, the Tigers provided him with his first-ever coaching job for seven years, making stops to Long Beach and Hancock before returning to the Bay. Turcotte has been with the Tigers for the last two seasons and now prepares for his first-ever head coaching job.
“I’m just taken aback by the outpouring of comments to me, of people reaching out to me and telling me how excited they are," Turcotte said. “And I’m excited for the community. This is my community, and I want everybody to work together like it’s never been done before.”
He said his job is to ensure the high school has the best football program they can, especially since Bay High has his heart.
Bay High was one of the big stories on the coast last season, finishing 5-4 after going 3-27 the three seasons prior.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.