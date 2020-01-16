Jackson County School District focused on better test scores

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Discussion of ACT results and the desired direction the Jackson County Board of Education wishes to take, was addressed at the Jackson County School District board meeting Monday.
That meeting marked one of the first days since newly minted Superintendent Dr. John Strycker has been on the job. While he was pleased with the impressive ACT scores released, he noted that the district, his faculty and students are uniquely capable of accomplishing more.
“We don’t look at these students a test score numbers; we look at these students as people," Strycker said. “I know that sounds like just something nice to say, but it’s sincere. These students are judged by that ACT score, but I want to make sure people know that my philosophy and the philosophy of the school district is we’re looking at improving the child and as a result the ACT score will be better.”
His staff at Vancleave High School shared the same tune. Having just erected the ACT 30+ wall at the campus entrance, the staff, as well as the students, are poised for great things.
“If you do not have a solid curriculum being taught, no amount of tutoring or no amount of special tricks is going to give you a good ACT score," said Mathematics Chair, Shirley Guy. “Here at Vancleave High School we have a commitment to follow state standards and to present them in such a way that students can accomplish their goals.”
Stryker was brought in to do great things. With his faculty engaged in student success county-wide, he said that there is no limit to the success that his students can achieve.
“We can do better, and we truly have the ability to be among the top in the state in the coastal counties,” Strycker said. “I don’t want to put a number on that and limit what we can do. We have students that are as good as any in the state and I would put them up against any in the country.”
