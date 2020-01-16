3 inmates escape from Covington Co. Jail; search underway

Left to right: Dillon Parr, Alexander Knight, Christopher Love (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Thies and Charles Herrington | January 16, 2020 at 3:36 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 8:04 AM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search is on for three inmates who escaped from the Covington County Jail late Wednesday night.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins said 21-year-old Dillon Parr, 32-year-old Alexander Knight and 30-year-old Christopher Love escaped together through a skylight inside the jail around 10:45 p.m.

Perkins said a jailer noticed one of the inmates as they were running away, and deputies started searching for the trio immediately.

All three inmates were still at large as of 3 a.m. Thursday.

Parr, of Mt. Olive, is charged with manslaughter in the November 2018 shooting death of his neighbor, Christopher Hand.

Perkins said Knight, of Seminary, is facing one charge of commercial burglary.

Charges against Love, of Hattiesburg, were not immediately available.

If you spot the escapees or have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or dial 911 immediately.

