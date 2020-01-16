Hill and Thompson to return to Mississippi State in 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Hailstate.com) - The Mike Leach era is off to a solid start as Mississippi State’s first-team All-Southeastern Conference running back Kylin Hill and top defender, linebacker Erroll Thompson announced Wednesday they’ll be returning for their senior seasons with the Bulldogs in 2020. Behind an SEC-best eight 100-yard rushing games, Hill led the league in rushing yards during the 2019 regular season with 1,350. He found the end zone on the ground 10 times and finished as one of just eight Power 5 running backs with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rushing touchdowns. The Columbus, Mississippi, product finished the season with 1,530 yards from scrimmage and had the longest reception of the season by an SEC player (88-yard TD against Abilene Christian). “Mississippi State University means so much to me,” Hill said. “When I stepped off the field after the final game of the season last month, I thought it was my last time in maroon and white. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to return to Mississippi State for my senior season. I’m thankful and blessed for these last three years, but I’m also excited for the opportunity to play my final season in the Coach Leach era of Mississippi State football and continue the pursuit of my degree. There’s some unfinished business to take care of with my brothers. The work has already begun. Let’s ride.”