Candidates qualify for federal offices in 2020 election

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the last day for federal candidates in Mississippi to qualify for the primary election.
Candidates for the presidency, both houses of Congress, and Mississippi Supreme Court who qualified with the Secretary of State are listed below.
PRESIDENT
Republican
- Donald Trump (incumbent)
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- Bill Weld
Democrat
- Joe Biden
- Michael Bloomberg
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchr
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Andrew Yang
SENATE
Republican
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)
Democrat
- Tobey Bernard Bartee
- Jensen Bohren
- Mike Espy
Libertarian
- Jimmy Edwards
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Republican
- Trent Kelly-District 1 (incumbent)
- Thomas Carey-District 2
- Brian Flowers-District 2
- B.C. Hammond-District 2
- Michael Guest-District 3 (incumbent)
- James Tulp-District 3
- Steven Palazzo-District 4 (incumbent)
- Carl Boyanton-District 4
- Robert L. Demming III-District 4
- Samuel Hickman-District 4
Democrat
- Antonia Eliason-District 1
- Sonia Rathburn-District 2
- Bennie Thompson-District 2 (incumbent)
- Dorothy Benford-District 3
- Katelyn Lee-District 3
SUPREME COURT
- Kenny Griffis - District 1 Place 1
- Latrice Westbrooks - District 1 Place 1
- Leslie King - District 1 Place 2
- Mike Randolph - District 2 Place 3
- Josiah Dennis Coleman - District 3 Place 3
CIRCUIT COURT (SPECIAL ELECTION)
- Brian Burns - District 8 Place 1
Westbrooks is the only Supreme Court candidate not running for re-election this year.
The party primaries for these elections will be March 10, with runoffs taking place on March 31. The general election is Nov. 3.
