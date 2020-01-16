Be Local: Southern Fitness opening its doors in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Local businesses are the backbone of coastal Mississippi’s economy. They generate sales tax revenue, create jobs and contribute to tourism. WLOX is encouraging people to “be local” and support our neighbors in communities around South Mississippi.
A pair of Vancleave women are venturing into business ownership with Southern Fitness. They officially open their doors in February but Wednesday, Southern Fitness offered free classes so people in the community could give it a go.
Southern Fitness’ owners said being busy moms on the go who also want to get in a workout became the backbone of their business.
“We know the struggle of being moms and wanting to workout, stay in shape. So we really wanted to offer our community something convenient," said Jessica Sanderson.
“We did some research, and 70% of Vancleave is stay-at-home moms. But aside from that, this is men, too. Like, we want men to feel comfortable to come joins our classes, join the gym. It’s not just for women," added Kaelyn Quave.
The two are certified group instructors and have two certified personal trainers on staff.
Southern Fitness will hold its grand opening on Feb. 1, 2020.
