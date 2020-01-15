Two residents, 3 pets escape burning Gulfport home

It took firefighters less than 30 minutes to put out the flames at the two-story Gulfport house. (Source: WLOX)
By Mike Lacy | January 15, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 10:13 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people who live at a house in Gulfport were able to safely get out of their home Wednesday morning after it caught fire.

When firefighters arrived at the house on Mockinbird Lane just before 9 a.m., flames were shooting out from the attic.

The fire began in the attic, said officials. (Source: WLOX)

Thick smoke mixed with the dense fog, filling the street and making visibility very poor. The house’s two occupants evacuated the two-story structure, along with their three pets: a dog, a cat, and a parrot. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A two-story home in Gulfport caught fire Wednesday morning. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out safely. (Source: WLOX)

It took Gulfport Fire Department less than 30 minutes to put out the flames. Fire Chief Mike Beyerstadt said the fire appears to have been mostly confined to the attic but did spread a little into the living area as well.

The incident is still under investigation.

