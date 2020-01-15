New brew pub coming to downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There will soon be another after hours hot spot in South Mississippi. With an extensive beer menu, craft sodas and great food, the new brew pub will offer a level of service that is a cut above the rest.
“In Ocean Springs we’re opening up a brew pub. We have a 120 gallon system. We will be making stuff from pilsners, pale ales, all the way to your stouts, sours... whatever people are in the mood for and enjoy," said brewmaster Martin Konrad.
Konrad’s love for craft beers started at home, when his wife bought him his first home-brew kit.
“It’s kind of exploded from there to full automated systems and brewing every week in a home brew club. My background is in chemical engineering. I love the science behind yeast and water and chemistry. It was really just a perfect match for brewing and creating recipes,” Konrad said.
With closing announcements of other coastal micro-breweries just barely in the rear-view mirror, Craft Advisory General Manager Corey Page said that they have bigger plans for better service.
“Our guests will receive a warm welcome and an experience that they won’t soon forget," Page said. "Somewhere where it’s easy to come in and hang out... not too formal. A local joint.”
A polished and customized offering is what Page and Konrad feel is the best approach for this new nightly hang out.
“What we want to do is we are going to be a brew pub.
“In the restaurant we’re gonna have food, craft Kombucha, we’re gonna have the craft sodas,” Page said. “We’re gonna have a lot of things that people don’t have. But, with us not focusing on brewing and distributing... we’re focusing on brewing and sharing.”
They also said that if customers are not in the mood to drink a beer, other alcoholic drinks with liquor will also be available.
"There may be a guy that says today ‘I don’t drink craft beer’ but tomorrow says ‘I don’t like craft beer, but I’ll drink those.’ That’s what we want to be; that’s what we’re here for,” Page said.
