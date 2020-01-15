Mississippi River predicted to reach flood stage at 3 Miss. cities by mid-January

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure were closed Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers due to high water.
According to a press release by the US Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, heavy rainfall across the region over the past week and the rising Mississippi River have created a situation where the gates needed to be closed.
“We are currently experiencing higher-than-normal water stages across the region," said Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “We’ve activated our Emergency Operations Center to monitor the forecasted flows and its impacts on our infrastructure.”
According to forecasts by the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to reach flood stage at 3 Mississippi cities by mid-January.
Those cities are Greenville, Vicksburg and Natchez.
As of Tuesday, the Vicksburg District has personnel engaged in emergency watch efforts, the press release said.
This includes increased monitoring of river forecasts, offering support to local levee sponsors and state officials and supplying flood-fight material to local sponsors as needed.
Citizens are encouraged to contact their local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area.
Additionally, citizens should avoid activities on or near flood control works.
