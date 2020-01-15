Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was arrested and accused of detonating a pipe bomb in an attempt to scare and extort a pay-day loan business for $10,000. A Department of Justice press release says 37-year-old Daniel Dewayne Aikens was charged with extortion. A criminal complaint says Aikens told an employee of PayDay Today that he lost a set of keys. The release says while the employee was in the parking lot looking for the keys, a device exploded in a trash can near the building. Aikens told the employee he caused the explosion and demanded $10,000 in cash. Aikens was discharged from his position as a commissioned officer in the Louisiana National Guard. It's unclear whether Aikens has an attorney.