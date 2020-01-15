Jackson Co. woman identified as third victim in Dec. 22 Moss Point homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A December murder investigation in Moss Point is now a triple homicide after a third victim died.
Lindsay Foster Herr, 37, died at a Mobile hospital on Jan. 5 as a result of the Dec. 22 crime at a house on Old Slag Road, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd. Herr was a resident of Hurley who grew up in Pascagoula, according to her obituary.
Two other victims - 32-year-old George Kirkland and 19-year-old Asia Norman - also died in the house on Dec. 22. Police have not said how the victims were killed, only noting that the victims were found dead of “obvious trauma.”
Relatives of Kirkland said he lived at the home on Old Slag Road and he and Norman were dating. It’s unclear why Herr was at the house or how she knew the other two victims.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley previously said the house was well known to authorities for criminal activity ranging from drugs to larceny.
Nearly a month after the violent scene, no one has been arrested or charged with the crimes. Citing the investigation, Chief Ashley has released few details about the homicide.
“We are at a critical point in our investigation and are not releasing any more information at this time,"he told WLOX on Wednesday when asked for confirmation about Herr’s death.
The chief previously told WLOX this was not a random act of violence and the victims were targeted for reasons that are unknown. However, Chief Ashley has stated that he does not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.