Hancock Whitney: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) _ Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $92.1 million.
The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.
The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $368.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $316.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $327.4 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.
Hancock Whitney shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.74, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.
