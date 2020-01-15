Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

STEPPING UP: Xavier Johnson is averaging 16.4 points to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing X. Johnson is Andrew Lewis, who is accounting for 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Antelopes are led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.