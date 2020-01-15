Foggy this morning. Cooler weather arrives soon.

We’re under another Dense Fog Advisory this morning. Take it slow driving and give yourself plenty of time. A few showers may pass by this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
More fog is expected on Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a few showers on Thursday, and we’ll warm up into the 70s. Drier and cooler air will move in by Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s. Highs will reach the upper 60s with a few showers possible.
A stronger cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring some scattered showers and storms. Highs ahead of the front will reach the 70s. Much cooler air is expected by Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 50s.
