County waiting on permits to begin new Lake Mars Pier project

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes are coming to the Lake Marks Pier that shut down after Hurricane Nate.
Jackson County officials and FEMA have teamed up to tear down and rebuild the pier, which is located in the Fontainebleau community . The county said it’s just waiting on permits and then work will begin.
The current structure is wood pilings that were put in over 30 years ago and over the years, the county says it has put in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of upgrades after storms.
“So we’re going to build a brand new concrete piling, heavy gauge lumber pier like you’ve seen at some of the beaches in Biloxi and Gulfport," said District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge. “There’s one in Pascagoula, one in Ocean Springs. This is about the middle part of the county and it’s a very highly used pier.”
Once the project begins, Bosarge said it will take anywhere from 90 to 120 days to complete, weather permitting. He’s hoping to have it done by the end of 2020. The price tag is between $600,000 and $800,000.
At the meeting, Bosarge also talked about plans to widen Beachview Drive in the Gulf Park Estates community. To read more about that project, click HERE.
