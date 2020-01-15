County announces Beachview Drive widening project in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge held a community meeting Tuesday to reveal a couple of upcoming projects in Gulf Park Estates. One of those projects is widening Beachview Drive to include left turn lanes, a sidewalk and bike lane.
“Long overdue," that was Michelle Fussner’s response when asked if the widening project was needed. She’s lived in Gulf Park Estates for 17 years and said Beachview has always been two lanes. Now she’s learning the county plans to make some changes.
“Not just for the traffic purposes but for the kids. They’re going to put, I hear, sidewalks and kids should not be walking in ditches on the way to school so I’m happy about that. And bicycle riding. They ride bikes down Beachview and it’s a little scary sometimes," Fussner said.
This was the third community meeting for Bosarge since taking office five years ago, and it was nearly a packed house.
“What this project’s going to do is it’s going to greatly enhance the drainage, the vehicle movement in there and it’s going to have sidewalks on each side of the road," Bosarge said during the presentation.
We learned Beachview Drive will be widened with a series of left hand turn lanes at high volume intersections. Officials say more than half of the streets off Beachview are considered “high volume.” Bosarge said there will not be a continuous center lane. Sidewalks and a bike lane will also be added, and the drainage system will be upgraded.
“Sometimes it can get kind of dangerous because people want to get to work and they can’t get it in their heads to leave 10 minutes early so they’re right on your bumper. There’s nowhere to go," said Gulf Park Estates resident Ray Broussard.
The plans show that the more than 3,000 properties in the neighborhood won’t be affected. Beachview Drive is more than two miles long.
County officials will vote on bidding out for the project at their next meeting on January 21. The total cost is just over $7 million. The project will be done in $500,000 phases so the county won’t have to borrow money to get it done.
Phase one will begin at the entrance of Gulf Park Estates and go six blocks in. Once a contractor is selected, work should begin in 90-120 days.
