Burglaries on the rise in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurley resident Kortney Long captured a clip of her home surveillance video showing someone breaking into her car on Sunday night. While she notified the authorities, according to comments on her Facebook post, this has been a common issue in the area of late.
Just three days prior, Jackson County business owner Jeffrey Herring was faced with a similar problem.
“They went on a job site over in Hurley off of Caraway Road and stole a 16-foot flatbed trailer, two roll-up doors, and a bunch of tools - drills, ladders and extension cords," Herring said.
This all happened while he was on the lookout for a truck that he’d just bought that had also been stolen. According to Herring, this, unfortunately, isn’t this first time he’s had to go through this.
“I’ve been running a company now since 2002 or 2003. It’s happened multiple times over and over again," said Herring.
Chief Deputy John Ledbetter of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that while his team is working all cases, residents should practice “see something, say something. “
”Our deputies are being proactive. We’ve increased patrols in those areas as well as other areas in the county. Who knows where they’ll strike next,” Ledbetter said. “What we need the homeowners and residents of Jackson County to do is to look out for suspicious vehicles, suspicious traffic, whether they be on foot also. If something doesn’t seem right, please contact our sheriff’s department.”
On top of being proactive, there are also a few simple things you can do to make it harder on thieves.
“We want to remind everyone to lock their vehicle. When they go in for the night, make sure your vehicle is locked. Make sure valuables are removed from your vehicles at night and take them inside to your home. Another valuable tool that we use in our investigations are home video cameras. If they’re video cameras or they’re still shot cameras, those could be valuable tools to gain evidence and to arrest a suspect," said Ledbetter.
Herring is offering a $1000 reward to anyone that offer any information that would lead to an arrest in the case of his stolen items. He can be contacted at 228-437-9686. Also you can reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or the Mississippi Crime Stoppers.
