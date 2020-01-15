Best Life: Race, class and kids’ conversations

Diversity is part of the fabric of Rory’s family. His parents talk about it. But is that the exception rather than the rule? Tanya Haider is the Executive Vice President of Strategy for the Sesame Workshop. Sesame and NORC at the University of Chicago conducted a nationwide survey of more than 6,000 parents and found 68% of the respondents felt race has some impact on a child’s ability to succeed. But 60% rarely discuss race or ethnicity or social class, even though kids notice differences at a very early age.