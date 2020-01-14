’Your prayers are being heard’: Warren Strain out of coma, wife says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Alderman and former WLBT reporter Warren Strain is out of his 3-week coma, says his wife Sandra Strain.
According to Sandra, Warren is still minimally responsive but has opened his eyes and can focus on sound to some extent.
“We are still not out of the woods by any means. He has multiple health issues now including the placement of a tracheotomy and a feeding tube,” she wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Sandra says doctors will attempt to remove a drain in Warren’s head tomorrow which she says in very risky.
“However, seeing his eyes open reminds us of God’s mercy and that everyone’s prayers ARE being heard,” she wrote.
Sandra continues to ask for prayers for Warren’s health, but offers her thanks for everyone’s support through this time.
“The messages, gifts, flowers, phone calls and prayers will never be forgotten. I thank you God for every single blessing. I love you all.”
Warren Strain suffered a stroke the morning of December 23rd and had been in a coma which was not medically induced.
A prayer vigil for Warren was held January 1st under the Prayer Tree at Madison City Hall.
He currently serves as the public affairs director for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.