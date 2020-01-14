Waveland candlelight vigil honors life of Bay St. Louis shooting victim

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a somber night Monday as friends and family of Morgan Landry gathered to remember him at a candlelight vigil in Waveland.
Landry was killed in what police are calling an “ambush” one week ago. The news of Landry’s death came as a surprise to his community.
“I was horrified because it happened right here so close to home," said Morgan’s friend Cody Page.
“I mean you hear about it all over the news, like in California, Texas, you don’t expect that all around the corner," said family friend Gina Roberts.
With the suspect behind bars, his loved ones are hoping they can find some kind of peace. Holding balloons and candles, people gathered for a vigil near the Waveland Waffle House Monday where Morgan worked for five years.
“Waffle House was something that was important to him and he was important to us," said the restaurant’s manager Rachele Beaver.
Together, they laughed through their tears, sharing memories of Morgan’s bright personality and the many things the 23-year-old loved, like playing video games.
“All the times we made our teammates mad on Call of Duty," recalled Page. "We’re some serious gamers. When we get in there, we always like to win.”
Morgan’s friend Avery Bonds said being able to grieve with others who knew Morgan brought them all comfort. And as the heavy fog settled along the Gulf Coast, Bonds likened it to the fog she and Morgan’s friends now find themselves in.
“This is the kind of people we were with him," said Bonds. “We were foggy people. As much as that may not make sense to people at home, it makes sense to me and the rest of us."
Morgan Landry’s funeral will be held on Thursday, January 16. To read his obituary, click HERE.
Cheyanne Schultz-Cardinale, 19, was also killed in the attack. Her funeral was held Sunday in the Kiln. Click HERE to read her obituary.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.