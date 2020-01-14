TRIAD honors outstanding volunteers

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone needs help sometimes, especially our senior citizens. TRIAD is an organization collaborated with three groups: seniors citizens, the Harrison County sheriff, and law enforcement.
The organization began keeping seniors safe in Harrison County 21 years ago. TRIAD is very instrumental providing different tools, one being address signs to help first responders locate homes faster.
TRIAD President Mag Holland shares, “We also have file of life where seniors can list their medications, all their emergency information on that card. Also we have grab bars, just different things to keep seniors safe. ”
All equipment is free and sponsored by Harrison County Board of Supervisors, the Sheriff Department, and the city of Pass Christian.
TRIAD also hosts educational seminars for seniors throughout the year.
For any one in need of TRIAD’s services, contact Mag Holland at (228) 861-0007.
