Southern Miss add graduate transfer to 2020 roster

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Golden Eagles added some much needed talent to their receiving core this weekend.
Grayson Gunter announced via Twitter Friday that he will transfer to Southern Miss from Arkansas for his final collegiate year. The Madison, MS native started eight games over three seasons with the Razorbacks, catching 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6′6″, 243 pound tight end could end up being a big target in the Eagle’s passing game next season with junior wide receiver, Quez Watkins, leaving Hattiesburg, having declared for the NFL Draft.
