SLS Core Stage Arrives at Stennis Space Center

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Stennis Space Center welcomed the Boeing-built Space Launch System (SLS) Core Stage on Monday after it made its way from Louisiana all the way to Hancock County.
The new stage will be monumental in height, stretching 212-feet-tall. It will also be installed by engineers onto the B-2 Test Stand, which was a historic facility where they tested the Saturn V rocket engines.
The plan is that the stage design will be utilized for all configurations of the SLS rocket, and according to Boeing, “the SLS will launch payloads father in our solar system, faster than ever before possible.”
Now that the SLS Core Stage is at the Stennis Space Center, the Green Run Test is another element to take note of. From testing flight computers to propulsion systems, including 18 miles of cables, this project entails the first end-to-end test of all the SLS core stage hardware.
Eventually, the SLS will be used to push the Artemis 1as well as upcoming missions into space.
NASA is also hoping to land the first woman astronaut and next man astronaut safely to the Moon in 2024.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.