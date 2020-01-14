Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Jackson teens who may be accompanied by 40-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4 missing teens out of Jackson, Mississippi.
Zykarol Winford, Khyree Green, Yakriel Winford and Zykia Winford were last seen Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at about 10:38am in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive in Hinds County.
Zykarol Winford is described as a 14-year-old black female who is five feet tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Khyree Green is described as a 17-year-old black male who is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Yakriel Winford is described as a 16-year-old black male who is five feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Yakriel Winford was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
And Zykia Winford is described as a 15-year-old black female who is five feet, five inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Zykarol Winford, Khyree Green, Yakriel Winford and Zykia Winford may be accompanied by Arnotia R. Baker.
Arnotia Baker is described as a 40-year-old black female who is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zykarol Winford, Khryee Green, Yakriel Winford and Zykia Winford, or Arnotia Baker, they are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.
