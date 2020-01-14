Highway 11 work in Picayune set to begin next week

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -A two-and-a-half-year road widening project in Picayune is set to begin next week.
According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, construction along a stretch of Highway 11 will cost $14.4 million and make the area safer, especially during rush hour traffic.
Some business owners noted that the road widening project has already made them relocate or close indefinitely, while others along Highway 11 said they’ll be just fine during construction.
"Not gonna bother us at all,” said William Mattingly, who spent the morning working on an engine at Malley’s Auto. “It's probably going to help us. More traffic, more cars to sell."
According to MDOT, 1.65 miles of work will run from Cayten Street north to East Lakeshore Boulevard.
Sportsman’s Gun and Pawn owner Larry Baxter said his business is located along what will become ground zero for the road widening project. While construction might limit access to his shop, he also said that he doesn’t see it turning into a deal-breaker for his business.
"From what I gather there’s going to be an island out there in the middle of the road which will block access to these two entrances,” Baxter said. “The only impact coming I see is northbound traffic is not going to be able to access us.
