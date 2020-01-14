Harrison County considers syncing traffic lights on Hwys. 49 and 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Supervisors are looking at ways to reduce congestion on two of the busiest roads on the on the Gulf Coast: Highway 49 and Highway 90.
On Highway 49, there are 14 traffic lights between I-10 and Highway 90.
Carol Roberts knows the frustration of catching more red than green.
“My husband was diagnosed with cancer about a month ago and so for four weeks. We have, every Monday through Friday, driven to Memorial (Hospital) every day of the week and the traffic lights cause a major problem,” said Roberts. "It would be great if they would synchronize and we could get down (Highway) 49 quickly. It’s a lot of traffic on that road.”
Timing those lights and the ones along Highway 90 is something Harrison County Board of Supervisors say needs to be looked at closer to see if it could help reduce traffic congestion. County officials have invited Gulf Regional Planning Commission Director Paul Gavin to share some ideas with the board.
“We were giving the Board of Supervisors an update on our transportation planning program and the funding that we receive from the Federal Highway Administration and the different types of projects that we look at and the different types of projects that we feel would benefit the area," said Gavin.
Gavin estimates it would cost $150,000 to develop a study on the traffic signal timing plan just for Highway 49 alone. That doesn’t include an additional plan to look at syncing up the lights along Highway 90.
Biloxi resident Daniel Handford believes this is money well spent and would make driving both highways easier.
“I’m one of them take-my-time drivers," said Handford. "So, you know, go to one light then you have to stop. But, yeah, synchronizing the lights would be a really good idea here in Biloxi.”
Supervisors say they hope to work with state transportation officials to keep traffic moving.
One of the ways traffic lights would be synchronized is based on the speed of cars driving along Highway 49 and Highway 90.
