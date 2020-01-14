Former Ocean Springs mayor Connie Moran arrested

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Ocean Springs mayor Connie Moran was arrested late Monday night.
According to the Jackson County jail docket posted online, she was charged with one misdemeanor count of being drunk in public. A bond was set at $263.
Moran served as mayor of the Discovery City for 12 years. Now-mayor Shea Dobson won in a race against her in 2017. More recently, she ran for the Southern District’s Public Service Commissioner in 2019, losing that election to Pascagoula mayor Dane Maxwell.
WLOX has reached out to Ocean Springs Police Department, who made the arrest, for more information.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.